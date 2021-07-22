Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Increases Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 320.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330,279 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.10% of Under Armour worth $7,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 91.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. 38.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UA stock opened at $17.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $8.71 and a one year high of $21.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.19 and a beta of 1.36.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

