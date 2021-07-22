Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 21,871 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 219.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,846 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,871 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $7,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 89.1% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 558.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 489.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.65.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $1,361,313.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.29, for a total value of $25,187,481.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 135,039 shares of company stock worth $31,158,013 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $237.36 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $232.71. The company has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.52 and a 52-week high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

