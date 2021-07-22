Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 55,315 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 85.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,315 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Sonoco Products worth $7,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SON. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1,609.6% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 494.2% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SON opened at $65.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.98. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $69.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

In related news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $52,404.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 23,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roger P. Schrum sold 3,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $210,842.94. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,784.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,100 shares of company stock valued at $752,759. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

