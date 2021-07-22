Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 292,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 88,450 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Helmerich & Payne worth $7,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 23.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the first quarter worth $207,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.46.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $29.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 2.27. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.87 and a fifty-two week high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $296.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

