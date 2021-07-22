Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 86.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 281,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,242 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Trinity Industries worth $8,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in Trinity Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,793,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,433,000 after purchasing an additional 376,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,115,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,729,000 after acquiring an additional 226,757 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,334,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,619,000 after acquiring an additional 497,334 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth $35,422,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter worth $30,049,000. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRN stock opened at $26.49 on Thursday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $33.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.48.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Trinity Industries had a negative net margin of 17.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.73%. The company had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.03%.

In related news, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.22, for a total value of $233,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,212.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

