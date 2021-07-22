Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of Floor & Decor worth $8,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FND. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 252.9% during the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 25,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 18,071 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 58,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after acquiring an additional 27,595 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $793,000. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,193,000. Institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $664,996.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,487.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $126,355.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,774 shares in the company, valued at $16,629,363.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,219 shares of company stock worth $1,592,852 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FND. Citigroup upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

FND stock opened at $113.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 59.59, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.34 and a 12-month high of $116.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.55.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

