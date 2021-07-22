Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,051 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.08% of Cue Biopharma worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 147.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUE stock opened at $11.13 on Thursday. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $22.49. The company has a market cap of $349.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 56.24% and a negative net margin of 1,168.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase I clinical trials designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

