Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

7/13/2021 – Cushman & Wakefield was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cushman & Wakefield plc is a real estate services firm. The Company acquires and develops commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services. Cushman & Wakefield plc is based in Chicago, United States. “

7/9/2021 – Cushman & Wakefield had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/7/2021 – Cushman & Wakefield was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cushman & Wakefield plc is a real estate services firm. The Company acquires and develops commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services. Cushman & Wakefield plc is based in Chicago, United States. “

7/6/2021 – Cushman & Wakefield had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $18.50 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/28/2021 – Cushman & Wakefield was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cushman & Wakefield plc is a real estate services firm. The Company acquires and develops commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services. Cushman & Wakefield plc is based in Chicago, United States. “

6/14/2021 – Cushman & Wakefield is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/24/2021 – Cushman & Wakefield had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $16.50 price target on the stock.

CWK traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $16.99. 772,785 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 891,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.47, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.50. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a twelve month low of $9.83 and a twelve month high of $19.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Forrester sold 21,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $404,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 3,489,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $64,761,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,638,513 shares of company stock valued at $67,478,649 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 209.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 19,938 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 14,830 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

