cVault.finance (CORE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $63.46 Million

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 22nd. cVault.finance has a market cap of $63.46 million and $99,502.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, cVault.finance has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One cVault.finance coin can now be bought for about $6,345.88 or 0.19594534 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00049933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00014712 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $282.29 or 0.00871636 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006274 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000351 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance is a coin. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.