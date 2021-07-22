CWV Chain (CWV) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,138.00

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. CWV Chain has a market capitalization of $5.45 million and $8,138.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CWV Chain has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. One CWV Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00041106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.53 or 0.00105732 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00142602 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,611.86 or 0.99864959 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003069 BTC.

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

