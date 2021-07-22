CyberMiles (CMT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $735,448.00

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One CyberMiles coin can now be purchased for about $0.0087 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CyberMiles has a market cap of $6.94 million and $735,448.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CyberMiles has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CyberMiles alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00054632 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.43 or 0.00371864 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,404.98 or 1.00058688 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00008694 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00035298 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005896 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00052578 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.