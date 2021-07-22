Cyclone Protocol (CYC) One Day Volume Tops $31,488.00

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for about $385.65 or 0.01196774 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cyclone Protocol has a total market cap of $5.29 million and $31,488.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001534 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00007468 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00010248 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CRYPTO:CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 13,713 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.