D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 381,730 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 29.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 923,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 381,730 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.66% of Comerica worth $66,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its holdings in Comerica by 5.8% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 8,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Comerica by 3.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 144.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 445,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,962,000 after buying an additional 263,495 shares during the last quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 36.7% during the first quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,555,000 after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 1.9% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $58,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $68.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.60. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $35.76 and a 12-month high of $79.86.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.18%.

CMA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Comerica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.90.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

