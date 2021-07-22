Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Given “Buy” Rating at Societe Generale

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DDAIF. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.

OTCMKTS:DDAIF traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.00. 14,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,265. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.36. Daimler has a 12 month low of $43.60 and a 12 month high of $98.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.67 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $49.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.56 billion. Daimler had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 13.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Daimler will post 14.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Daimler

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

