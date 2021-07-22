Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Given “Buy” Rating at Societe Generale

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Societe Generale in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DDAIF. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.38.
OTCMKTS:DDAIF traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.00. 14,618 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,265. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.36. Daimler has a 12 month low of $43.60 and a 12 month high of $98.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.57.
About Daimler
Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.
