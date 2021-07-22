Dana L. Evan Sells 12,444 Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Stock

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $262,195.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MNTV traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.12. 458,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,930. Momentive Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $28.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Momentive Global Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

