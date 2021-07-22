DAO Maker (DAO) Price Reaches $1.25 on Major Exchanges

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded down 16.9% against the dollar. One DAO Maker coin can currently be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00003887 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAO Maker has a market capitalization of $46.03 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00040721 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.37 or 0.00106467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.86 or 0.00142067 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002959 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32,378.48 or 1.00294038 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003098 BTC.

DAO Maker Coin Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,172,421 coins and its circulating supply is 36,676,440 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

DAO Maker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.