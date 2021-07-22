DAOBet (BET) Price Up 7.1% Over Last Week

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded up 14.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One DAOBet coin can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, DAOBet has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $264,362.19 and $35.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAOBet alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,349.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $445.36 or 0.01376722 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.28 or 0.00384190 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.26 or 0.00078091 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003560 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000206 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About DAOBet

DAOBet is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog . DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOBet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.