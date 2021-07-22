Darcy G. Mott Sells 6,000 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $442,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

HQY stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.47. The company had a trading volume of 183 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,376. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,261.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.37. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.82 and a 52-week high of $93.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $184.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.07 million. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

HQY has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in HealthEquity by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in HealthEquity by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in HealthEquity by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,892,000 after purchasing an additional 9,667 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at about $328,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

