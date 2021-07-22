Dash (DASH) Price Hits $143.86

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Dash has a total market capitalization of $1.47 billion and $460.39 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dash has traded 20.1% higher against the dollar. One Dash coin can now be bought for approximately $143.86 or 0.00445001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dash alerts:

Secret (SCRT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002859 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000229 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00013244 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.29 or 0.01371201 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000166 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000013 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000223 BTC.

About Dash

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,241,889 coins. Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official website is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.