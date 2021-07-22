Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.99

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.99 and last traded at $51.92, with a volume of 98311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.53.

DASTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. AlphaValue lowered Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a PE ratio of 67.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.79.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.42%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dassault Systèmes SE will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

