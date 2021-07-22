Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $53.99

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.99 and last traded at $51.92, with a volume of 98311 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.53.
DASTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. AlphaValue lowered Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.80.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a PE ratio of 67.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.79.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.8% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 39,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
About Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY)
Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.
Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.