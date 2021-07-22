Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh Sells 10,000 Shares

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 10,000 shares of Datto stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.11, for a total value of $271,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sanjay Kumar Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 1,900 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $51,357.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 2,900 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $78,416.00.

On Thursday, May 20th, Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 5,619 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $151,713.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 1,500 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $40,560.00.

Shares of NYSE MSP traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.19. 411,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,852. Datto Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $22.30 and a 12-month high of $33.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 77.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.89.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. Datto’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSP. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Datto during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Datto by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Datto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

