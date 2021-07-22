Datum Reaches Market Cap of $1.82 Million (DAT)

Datum (CURRENCY:DAT) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Datum has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $171,064.00 worth of Datum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datum coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Datum has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00049860 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014601 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $287.62 or 0.00883967 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006254 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Datum (DAT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. Datum’s total supply is 2,653,841,598 coins and its circulating supply is 1,457,966,673 coins. The Reddit community for Datum is https://reddit.com/r/datumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datum’s official Twitter account is @datumnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datum is datum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Datum network will provide a way to monetize data, enabling anyone to buy or sell stored information while enforcing data usage rules set by the owner of the data at hand. The Datum network allows anyone to store structured data in a decentralized manner, through the use of smart contract technology. Datum (DAT) is an Ethereum-based utility token that will allow users to buy and sell data. The Datum token can also be exchanged for certain privileges on the Datum network, like the ability to participate in the data market and register as the storage node. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datum using one of the exchanges listed above.

