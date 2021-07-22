Dawn Protocol 24-Hour Volume Tops $57.28 Million (DAWN)

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 22nd. Dawn Protocol has a total market cap of $169.61 million and approximately $57.28 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dawn Protocol has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.43 or 0.00007537 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.05 or 0.00049693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00014478 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $275.18 or 0.00852064 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006313 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

About Dawn Protocol

DAWN is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 76,588,157 coins and its circulating supply is 69,684,604 coins. The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org . The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol . Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Dawn Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dawn Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dawn Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

