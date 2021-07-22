DDKoin (DDK) Price Down 3.1% This Week

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One DDKoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.67 or 0.00002082 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DDKoin has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. DDKoin has a market cap of $1.15 million and $14,696.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000171 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00011023 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00022717 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007756 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00007140 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002771 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00004028 BTC.

About DDKoin

DDKoin (DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

