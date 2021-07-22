Decentraland Achieves Market Cap of $989.40 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $989.40 million and approximately $123.02 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentraland coin can currently be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001816 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland (MANA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,162,327 coins and its circulating supply is 1,690,667,145 coins. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Decentraland Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

