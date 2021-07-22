Deckers Outdoor (DECK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Deckers Outdoor to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $387.00 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $396.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deckers Outdoor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.47.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,409,942.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at $40,892,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,225 shares of company stock worth $1,226,393. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

