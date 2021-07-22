DeFi Yield Protocol Price Hits $0.26 on Top Exchanges (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000792 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $2.60 million and approximately $452,590.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003074 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00040889 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00104348 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.69 or 0.00143520 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,616.03 or 1.00250461 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002938 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,086,751 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official website for DeFi Yield Protocol is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

