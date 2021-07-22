Degenerator (MEME) Market Cap Tops $913,535.72

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Degenerator coin can currently be purchased for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Degenerator has a total market cap of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.75 or 0.00440657 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002910 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000222 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00013700 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 51.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $447.57 or 0.01371970 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About Degenerator

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degenerator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Degenerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

