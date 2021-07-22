Delphy (DPY) Price Reaches $0.0066 on Top Exchanges

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 13.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. Delphy has a market cap of $409,248.58 and approximately $51,965.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Delphy has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. One Delphy coin can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Delphy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00047659 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00014084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $265.77 or 0.00829313 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Delphy Profile

Delphy is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. The official website for Delphy is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Delphy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Delphy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Delphy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.