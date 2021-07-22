Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.900-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $118 million-$118 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $108 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Apparel from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of Delta Apparel stock opened at $31.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Delta Apparel has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $35.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.43.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Delta Apparel had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $108.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Delta Apparel will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Delta Apparel stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 24,022.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Delta Apparel were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

