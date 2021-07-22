DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 406,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $25,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 155.4% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 40.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

XRAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $63.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.91. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.71, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.52 and a 52 week high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.89 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,962.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.