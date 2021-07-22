Deri Protocol (DERI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $115,398.00

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.69 million and approximately $115,398.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deri Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0565 or 0.00000175 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00041145 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00104251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.82 or 0.00141759 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,217.14 or 0.99673389 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deri Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deri Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deri Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

