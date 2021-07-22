DerivaDAO Trading Up 5.9% Over Last 7 Days (DDX)

DerivaDAO (CURRENCY:DDX) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 22nd. One DerivaDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.25 or 0.00007078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DerivaDAO has traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar. DerivaDAO has a market cap of $58.67 million and $50,063.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00039059 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33.51 or 0.00105503 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00141627 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,837.40 or 1.00232367 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

DerivaDAO Coin Profile

DerivaDAO’s total supply is 50,297,306 coins and its circulating supply is 26,094,664 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official . The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex

DerivaDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DerivaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DerivaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DerivaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

