Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,630.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 7.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CMG. Truist raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securiti increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,723.65.

CMG opened at $1,755.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a PE ratio of 85.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,445.33. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $1,094.93 and a fifty-two week high of $1,778.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.98%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 24.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total transaction of $12,540,899.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,346,847.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,309 shares of company stock worth $19,365,245 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Network purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 39 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

