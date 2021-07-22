Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target to $173.00

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $166.00 to $173.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.07.

HSY stock opened at $178.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.36. The firm has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The Hershey has a 52 week low of $134.00 and a 52 week high of $182.24.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,632.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total transaction of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,542,252.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,796 shares of company stock worth $3,399,245. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

