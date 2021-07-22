Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) to “Buy”

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a €11.60 ($13.65) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of €11.20 ($13.18).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from SEK 103 to SEK 108 in a research report on Thursday. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from €9.20 ($10.82) to €10.50 ($12.35) in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Pareto Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nordea Bank Abp in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.02.

OTCMKTS:NRDBY traded up $0.49 on Thursday, hitting $11.49. The company had a trading volume of 62,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,175. The stock has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04. Nordea Bank Abp has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $11.57.

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. Nordea Bank Abp had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 7.91%.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp provides various banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment offers various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

