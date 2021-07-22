Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Given a €42.20 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) has been given a €42.20 ($49.65) price objective by analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.89% from the company’s current price.

DBAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Deutsche Beteiligungs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €45.12 ($53.08).

Shares of DBAN traded up €0.80 ($0.94) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €35.20 ($41.41). The stock had a trading volume of 14,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98. Deutsche Beteiligungs has a 12 month low of €25.55 ($30.06) and a 12 month high of €39.34 ($46.29). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €34.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

