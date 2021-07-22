Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €9.79 ($11.52). Deutsche Lufthansa shares last traded at €9.67 ($11.37), with a volume of 3,080,798 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LHA shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.10 ($9.53) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Deutsche Lufthansa has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of €7.50 ($8.82).

The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is €10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 762.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

