Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €28.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €28.50 ($33.53) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 59.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DTE. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €21.30 ($25.06) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Deutsche Telekom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €22.29 ($26.23).

FRA DTE traded up €0.35 ($0.41) during trading on Thursday, reaching €17.89 ($21.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,491,821 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €17.57. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a one year high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

