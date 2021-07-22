Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Stock Position Lifted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 54.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,034,868 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 365,435 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Devon Energy worth $22,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DVN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Northland Securities increased their price target on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.36.

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $26.34 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.35. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $31.99.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -488.89%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

