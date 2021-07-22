Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 40.47% from the company’s current price.

DVN has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.03.

NYSE DVN opened at $26.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.00. Devon Energy has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $31.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.35.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Devon Energy will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

