DEXA COIN (DEXA) Trading Down 15% Over Last Week

DEXA COIN (CURRENCY:DEXA) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. DEXA COIN has a market capitalization of $3.30 million and $370,521.00 worth of DEXA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DEXA COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DEXA COIN has traded 15% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003056 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00040690 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.71 or 0.00106039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.16 or 0.00144082 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,674.09 or 0.99830976 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

DEXA COIN Profile

DEXA COIN’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. DEXA COIN’s official Twitter account is @DEXA_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEXA COIN’s official website is dexacoin.net . DEXA COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@DEXA_COIN

