DexCom (DXCM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect DexCom to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. DexCom has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. On average, analysts expect DexCom to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $446.98 on Thursday. DexCom has a 12 month low of $305.63 and a 12 month high of $456.23. The company has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 87.64 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $400.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.70.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $438.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $468.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $466.00.

In other DexCom news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $8,988,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sumi Shrishrimal sold 400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,603 shares of company stock valued at $27,159,356. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

