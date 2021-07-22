DF Dent & Co. Inc. Has $14.20 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,273 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Derby & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 188.3% in the 1st quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 39,324 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 25,685 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA now owns 239,335 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,235,000 after purchasing an additional 59,964 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 309,938 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $37,859,000 after purchasing an additional 25,543 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 76,259 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 462.2% in the 1st quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 332,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,674,000 after purchasing an additional 273,014 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $145.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.11. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.14 and a 1 year high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.63.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

