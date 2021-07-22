dForce (DF) Trading 7.5% Lower This Week

dForce (CURRENCY:DF) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 22nd. dForce has a total market capitalization of $13.84 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of dForce was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, dForce has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00049848 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00014386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $278.04 or 0.00860152 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000342 BTC.

dForce Coin Profile

dForce (CRYPTO:DF) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2019. dForce’s total supply is 999,951,290 coins and its circulating supply is 114,772,957 coins. The official message board for dForce is medium.com/dforcenet . dForce’s official Twitter account is @dForcenet . dForce’s official website is dforce.network

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce advocates to build a DeFi full-stack include stablecoin protocol, liquidity protocol, lending protocol, derivative protocol, and etc. Interoperability and programmability allow them to be layered on top of each other like Lego blocks to unveil more creative value-offerings and positive feedback loop among these protocols, which further fuel its interaction with other permission-less open finance protocols. “

dForce Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce directly using US dollars.

