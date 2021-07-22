DFS Furniture (LON:DFS) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $279.77

Shares of DFS Furniture plc (LON:DFS) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 279.77 ($3.66) and traded as low as GBX 265.50 ($3.47). DFS Furniture shares last traded at GBX 269 ($3.51), with a volume of 74,030 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on DFS Furniture from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

The stock has a market cap of £695.06 million and a P/E ratio of -26.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 279.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.88.

DFS Furniture plc designs, manufactures, sells, delivers, installs, and retails a range of sofas, upholstered furniture, and other living room furniture products in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company operates its products under the brands of DFS, Sofology, Dwell, and Sofa Workshop. It operates a network of 125 DFS stores, 42 Sofology stores, and 36 Dwell stores.

