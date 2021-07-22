dHedge DAO One Day Trading Volume Hits $497,362.00 (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. dHedge DAO has a market capitalization of $11.11 million and $497,362.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00002293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.19 or 0.00049982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002748 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003094 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00014652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $284.18 or 0.00877502 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006280 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000348 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,961,293 coins. The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dHedge DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

