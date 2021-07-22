DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Given Buy Rating at B. Riley

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $4.50. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 36.99% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Get DHI Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DHX opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. DHI Group has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.46 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.48.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $32.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DHI Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

DHI Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DHI Group by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,333,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after buying an additional 187,968 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in DHI Group by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 197,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for DHI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.