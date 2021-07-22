DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DHT shares. DNB Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 price objective on shares of DHT in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of DHT in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get DHT alerts:

Shares of DHT stock opened at $5.93 on Thursday. DHT has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of -0.24.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. DHT had a net margin of 36.34% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.55 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DHT will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHT. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in DHT in the first quarter valued at about $13,978,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in DHT by 551.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,725,642 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,233,000 after buying an additional 1,460,879 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in DHT by 230.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,002,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 698,787 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DHT in the first quarter valued at about $3,500,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in DHT by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,936,886 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,785,000 after buying an additional 511,156 shares during the last quarter. 51.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.