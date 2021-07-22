Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 295,504 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,086 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Diamondback Energy worth $21,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FANG. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $11,851,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 231,455 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $11,203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after acquiring an additional 12,382 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,724 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $79.34 on Thursday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $102.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.69.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

FANG has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $117.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.12.

In related news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,637,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,646,258. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

